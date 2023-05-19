Letter: A baby is a human well before it exits the womb

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Regarding “A woman’s body belongs to her alone” (Star-Advertiser, Letters, May 16): I found the letter to be amusing, confusing and reprehensible.

The writer said a baby is not a living human being until born and the umbilical cord cut. So a baby in a mother’s womb with a body, head, organs, limbs and a beating heart is not a living human being? Not according to her.

Instead she said it is like an appendix, thereby implying that the baby can be killed and removed if the mother chooses to do so.

What confuses me is that according to her, an unborn baby moving around and ready to be delivered is not yet a living human being, but all of a sudden when the baby is delivered and umbilical cord cut, somehow magically it turns into a living human being. Huh?

Harold Nakagawa

Mililani

