Letter: Fill potholes instead of building speed humps

I have a great idea: Instead of building speed humps every 100 yards (near Castle High School), why don't we use all of that asphalt to fill all of the potholes, pukas, cracks and other defects in our public roads so I don't have to replace my suspension every two years?

Are you listening, city Department of Facility Maintenance? Is anybody listening?

Jeff Shimanoff

Kailua

