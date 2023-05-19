Editorial | Letters Letter: Fill potholes instead of building speed humps Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I have a great idea: Instead of building speed humps every 100 yards (near Castle High School), why don’t we use all of that asphalt to fill all of the potholes, pukas, cracks and other defects in our public roads so I don’t have to replace my suspension every two years? Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I have a great idea: Instead of building speed humps every 100 yards (near Castle High School), why don’t we use all of that asphalt to fill all of the potholes, pukas, cracks and other defects in our public roads so I don’t have to replace my suspension every two years? Are you listening, city Department of Facility Maintenance? Is anybody listening? Jeff Shimanoff Kailua EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Letter: Some details may sway views of subway killing