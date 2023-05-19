comscore Letter: Fill potholes instead of building speed humps | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Fill potholes instead of building speed humps

I have a great idea: Instead of building speed humps every 100 yards (near Castle High School), why don’t we use all of that asphalt to fill all of the potholes, pukas, cracks and other defects in our public roads so I don’t have to replace my suspension every two years? Read more

