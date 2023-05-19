Editorial: Some progress on housing homeless

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Point in Time count (PIT) is a federally mandated census of the homeless, overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Read more

The Point in Time count (PIT) is a federally mandated census of the homeless, overseen by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). PIT census-takers fan out across the island to count homeless people who live on streets, on beaches and in overgrown places and those who sleep in shelters, cars and “other places not meant for human habitation.”

Last week, the breakdown on this year’s Point-In-Time count for Oahu came out: Conducted on Jan. 23, it tallied 4,028 people with no home to go to. That adds 77 homeless people as compared to 3,951 in 2022, but the count is considered generally stable.

What’s different this year, though, is that it’s the first in office for Gov. Josh Green, who has pledged decisive action on homelessness on multiple fronts. Now that the legislative season has ended, all eyes will be on Green’s new administration to tackle this deep-rooted problem.

The governor must continue to push forward quickly with his signature idea, the build-out of Hawaii-wide kauhale, or supportive housing communities, and show marked progress in actually housing people currently without homes.

Green, a doctor who worked for years in Big Island emergency rooms, has declared homelessness and the lack of safe shelter a state emergency, and he’s worked with state legislators to set aside more funding for kauhale housing. Earlier this month, he announced and immediately began creating a tiny-home shelter for homeless people on state property near the governor’s residence, Washington Place. The shelter will serve homeless people just released from a hospital bed or emergency room, but with injuries or illnesses that require ongoing medical attention — and it’s on track to open by month’s end.

The quick-build kauhale shows in a very public way the urgency of the matter. As Oahu’s 4,028 homeless show, what the state and city have been doing so far is not enough.

Breaking down the PIT numbers over time shows that with concentrated effort, progress is possible. The count of homeless veterans on Oahu has dropped by 52% since 2015, due to nationwide focus on that population. And following efforts to get and keep families housed, the number of children experiencing homelessness also has dropped dramatically, by 58% since 2015. Still, in this year’s count, 471 children were found sleeping in Oahu shelters, with another 88 living without shelter altogether — a sober reminder that any number of homeless keiki is too large and a societal problem.

The urban kauhale, or sheltered community of tiny homes, that’s been sited near the governor’s residence is one variation of the kauhale program. Kauhale could also take the form of a converted dormitory, or office. It could also be an apartment building donated by a private owner or purchased by a county, rehabbed by volunteers to hold families.

James Koshiba, the governor’s coordinator on homelessness, explains that while the setups can vary, the concept does not: Kauhale are village style, “deeply affordable” housing, constructed with the help of community partners.

The Legislature has allocated $48 million over the next two years to back the kauhale program. And Koshiba is seeking out faith-based groups, private landowners and other “community collaborators,” developers as well as county governments, to partner with the state to bring down the overall price tag. A nonprofit partner typically operates the kauhale, as well.

Green has stated that as many as 26 potential sites for kauhale have been identified; Koshiba said those will be whittled down to, likely, a feasible six. The goal is to build out 12 kauhale over the next two years, serving a variety of needs, including workforce and kupuna housing. One potential near-term site is on Middle Street, where both state and city governments have been considering different uses.

Just one aspect of Hawaii’s homeless and housing continuum, the innovative kauhale concept insists on — indeed, relies on — community support. Hawaii should get behind the concept, and pitch in.