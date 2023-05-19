comscore Oil-fired power plant proposed for conversion | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oil-fired power plant proposed for conversion

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:35 a.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaiian Electric has proposed to convert its 85-year-old Waiau Power Plant, at top, in Pearl City to run on other fuels including biodiesel and potentially hydrogen.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, signs at the gate to the power plant warn against trespassing.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

Hawaiian Electric is seeking to redevelop an 85-year-old power plant in Pearl City as part of meeting a state goal for a 100% renewable energy supply by 2045. Read more

