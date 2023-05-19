Rearview Mirror: Readers recall their brush with greatness through photos
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
COURTESY WALLY CAMP
Wally Camp, above left, met singer Neil Diamond in Munich. He gave him a tour of the city and its leading nightclubs.
COURTESY MARTHA GERMAN
Martha German said she was fortunate to have met 104-year-old artist Beatrice Wood at her Ojai, Calif., home. She was one inspiration for the character Rose Calvert in the 1997 movie “Titanic.”
COURTESY MICHAEL LILLY
Michael Lilly, right, met Willard Scott in 1995. “I gave Willard a fossilized shark’s tooth I had found along the Potomac River and he stuck it in his mouth,” Lilly said. “So, I put two in mine and the photo was taken. We cracked up.”