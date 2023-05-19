comscore Rearview Mirror: Readers recall their brush with greatness through photos | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Rearview Mirror: Readers recall their brush with greatness through photos

  • By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:44 p.m.
  • COURTESY WALLY CAMP Wally Camp, above left, met singer Neil Diamond in Munich. He gave him a tour of the city and its leading nightclubs.

  • COURTESY MARTHA GERMAN Martha German said she was fortunate to have met 104-year-old artist Beatrice Wood at her Ojai, Calif., home. She was one inspiration for the character Rose Calvert in the 1997 movie “Titanic.”

  • COURTESY MICHAEL LILLY Michael Lilly, right, met Willard Scott in 1995. “I gave Willard a fossilized shark’s tooth I had found along the Potomac River and he stuck it in his mouth,” Lilly said. “So, I put two in mine and the photo was taken. We cracked up.”

I met R. Buckminster Fuller, the inventor of the geodesic dome, a few times when he was in Hawaii around 1980. I have a photo of us somewhere. Read more

