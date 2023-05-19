Hawaii Beat | Sports 3 UH track athletes qualify for NCAAs By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:59 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii track and field athletes Lilian Turban, Alyssa Mae Antolin and Hallee Mohr have qualified for the NCAA Championships First Round to be held May 24-27 in Sacramento, Calif. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii track and field athletes Lilian Turban, Alyssa Mae Antolin and Hallee Mohr have qualified for the NCAA Championships First Round to be held May 24-27 in Sacramento, Calif. Turban, a sophomore from Tallinn, Estonia, is the No. 6 seed in the high jump with a height of 1.85 meters. Antolin, a junior, is the No. 34 seed in the 200 meters with a time of 23.38. The Maui High graduate is the first Rainbow Wahine sprinter to qualify since Tasha Monroe made it in the 400 meters in 2005. Mohr, a junior from Raymond, Calif., is the No. 34 seed in the discus with a distance of 53.21 meters. Mohr and Turban qualified for the event last year. UH soccer team will play 2 games in Italy The Hawaii women’s soccer team will go on a nine-day trip to Italy starting Monday. The Rainbow Wahine will use the trip as a bonding experience and will play games against Juventus’ junior team May 26 in Turin and Pro Sesto’s junior team May 29 in Milan. Hawaii also will attend a Serie A men’s game between Inter Milan and Atalanta on May 28. Previous Story Mindy Pennybacker: Ricky Boy leaves good memories behind Next Story Television and radio – May 19, 2023