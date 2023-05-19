comscore 3 UH track athletes qualify for NCAAs | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
3 UH track athletes qualify for NCAAs

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:59 p.m.

Hawaii track and field athletes Lilian Turban, Alyssa Mae Antolin and Hallee Mohr have qualified for the NCAA Championships First Round to be held May 24-27 in Sacramento, Calif. Read more

