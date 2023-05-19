3 UH track athletes qualify for NCAAs

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii track and field athletes Lilian Turban, Alyssa Mae Antolin and Hallee Mohr have qualified for the NCAA Championships First Round to be held May 24-27 in Sacramento, Calif.

Turban, a sophomore from Tallinn, Estonia, is the No. 6 seed in the high jump with a height of 1.85 meters.

Antolin, a junior, is the No. 34 seed in the 200 meters with a time of 23.38. The Maui High graduate is the first Rainbow Wahine sprinter to qualify since Tasha Monroe made it in the 400 meters in 2005.

Mohr, a junior from Raymond, Calif., is the No. 34 seed in the discus with a distance of 53.21 meters.

Mohr and Turban qualified for the event last year.

UH soccer team will play 2 games in Italy

The Hawaii women’s soccer team will go on a nine-day trip to Italy starting Monday.

The Rainbow Wahine will use the trip as a bonding experience and will play games against Juventus’ junior team May 26 in Turin and Pro Sesto’s junior team May 29 in Milan.

Hawaii also will attend a Serie A men’s game between Inter Milan and Atalanta on May 28.