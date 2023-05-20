Editorial | Letters Letter: State shouldn’t have to pay for lawbreakers Today Updated 1:01 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! I am so bummed reading about state-hired prison guards sexually assaulting women convicts (“State to pay $2M to settle sex assault lawsuit at women’s prison,” Star-Advertiser, May 13). Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. I am so bummed reading about state-hired prison guards sexually assaulting women convicts (“State to pay $2M to settle sex assault lawsuit at women’s prison,” Star-Advertiser, May 13). Clearly they were doing wrong, something not at all in their job description when they were hired. It’s all made much worse by all of us law-abiding citizens to be financially responsible for these jokers. If this is just one of these big union rules protecting their members, then screw the union; change the rules. It’s about time unions, union members and state employees grow a conscience and change the rules so these lawbreakers alone are responsible for their own defense and civil penalties. Timothy Fern Kaneohe EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Some progress on housing homeless