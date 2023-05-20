Letter: State shouldn’t have to pay for lawbreakers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

I am so bummed reading about state-hired prison guards sexually assaulting women convicts (“State to pay $2M to settle sex assault lawsuit at women’s prison,” Star-Advertiser, May 13). Read more

I am so bummed reading about state-hired prison guards sexually assaulting women convicts (“State to pay $2M to settle sex assault lawsuit at women’s prison,” Star-Advertiser, May 13). Clearly they were doing wrong, something not at all in their job description when they were hired.

It’s all made much worse by all of us law-abiding citizens to be financially responsible for these jokers. If this is just one of these big union rules protecting their members, then screw the union; change the rules.

It’s about time unions, union members and state employees grow a conscience and change the rules so these lawbreakers alone are responsible for their own defense and civil penalties.

Timothy Fern

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter