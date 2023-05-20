comscore Letter: State shouldn’t have to pay for lawbreakers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: State shouldn’t have to pay for lawbreakers

  • Today
  • Updated 1:01 a.m.

I am so bummed reading about state-hired prison guards sexually assaulting women convicts (“State to pay $2M to settle sex assault lawsuit at women’s prison,” Star-Advertiser, May 13). Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Some progress on housing homeless

Scroll Up