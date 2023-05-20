comscore Letter: Turn Kam Drive-In into park-and-ride facility | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Turn Kam Drive-In into park-and-ride facility

A suggestion for a rapid transit parking facility in Aiea: The old Kam Drive-In Theater property is probably available since the developer was denied permission to build as planned, so may be willing to sell cheap. Read more

