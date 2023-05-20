Editorial | Letters Letter: Turn Kam Drive-In into park-and-ride facility Today Updated 1:01 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! A suggestion for a rapid transit parking facility in Aiea: The old Kam Drive-In Theater property is probably available since the developer was denied permission to build as planned, so may be willing to sell cheap. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. A suggestion for a rapid transit parking facility in Aiea: The old Kam Drive-In Theater property is probably available since the developer was denied permission to build as planned, so may be willing to sell cheap. Dig down, level off and build a multi-level parking garage for use by rapid transit riders and Pearlridge Center patrons. But please don’t build high enough to block any views from the Lele Pono condo building. I used to live there in the mid-’70s through mid-’80s. Lots of good memories and views. Kathleen Ebey Aiea EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Some progress on housing homeless