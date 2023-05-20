Letter: Turn Kam Drive-In into park-and-ride facility

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A suggestion for a rapid transit parking facility in Aiea: The old Kam Drive-In Theater property is probably available since the developer was denied permission to build as planned, so may be willing to sell cheap.

Dig down, level off and build a multi-level parking garage for use by rapid transit riders and Pearlridge Center patrons.

But please don’t build high enough to block any views from the Lele Pono condo building. I used to live there in the mid-’70s through mid-’80s. Lots of good memories and views.

Kathleen Ebey

Aiea

