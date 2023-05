Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii island police are asking for any information about a woman who has been missing since last summer.

Jennifer Michelle Showen, 42, of the Hawaiian Shores subdivision in Pahoa, went missing in July 2022.

Showen was originally from Montana but moved to Hawaii island a few years ago with her two young sons. Her sons are currently with family in Montana.

She is described as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 150 pounds with “dirty-blondish” hair. Her Hummer H3 has since been located and recovered.

Anyone with any information is asked to call HPD’s nonemergency number at 808-935-3311, or Captain Rio Amon-Wilkins at 808-961-2251 or email Rio.Amon-Wilkins@hawaiicounty.gov.