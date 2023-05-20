Big Island police release IDs of 2 pedestrians killed

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Lara Chun, 62, of Keaau, died after being struck about 7 p.m. April 20 by a 2017 Honda CRV traveling southbound on Highway 130 near Paradise Drive, police said.

Police said Chun was crossing Highway 130, which was dry and “sparsely lit” at the time. There are no crosswalks in the area, police said.

No criminal charges have been filed. An autopsy was conducted, but the pathologist’s completed report is still pending.

Police have also identified 42-year-old Justin Rupert of Volcano, who died in a traffic collision Sunday in the area of Highway 11 and Glenwood Park.

Police said that a 2003 Toyota Tacoma was traveling north on Highway 11 at around 9:45 p.m. when it struck Rupert, who was in the northbound shoulder lane.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested following the collision and was later released pending further investigation. An autopsy was conducted, but the pathologist’s completed report is still pending. Both investigations are being investigated by the East Hawaii Traffic Enforcement Unit. Witnesses of either collision or those Anyone with information on either collision is asked to call Officer Jerome Duarte at 808-961-2339 or email at Jerome.Durate@HawaiiCounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at 808-961-8300.