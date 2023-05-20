Hokule‘a launches its Alaska heritage sail

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 1 a.m.
COURTESY CHRIS BLAKE
A view of Alaska from the Hokule‘a.
ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2018
The first leg of Hokulea’s Alaska Heritage Sail is in honor of the late Byron Mallott, pictured at right with former Alaska Gov. Bill Walker. Mallott was the chief executive officer of Sealaska Corp. and a former lieutenant governor of Alaska. Sealaska donated two logs that became part of the double-hulled canoe Hawai‘iloa.