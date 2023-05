Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan will compete in his second straight NCAA Men’s Singles Championships, which begin on Monday in Orlando, Fla.

Ilagan, ranked No. 65 in the country, will find out his first-round matchup when the tournament draw is released on Sunday. Ilagan is the only Rainbow Warrior to qualify for the NCAA Tournament twice. He is one of just two UH men’s tennis players to compete in the tournament, after Andreas Weber in 2007.

Ilagan is completing an illustrious UH career, having earned Big West first team honors for singles four times, the first player in program history to do so. He also won Big West Player of the Week a UH-record eight times in his career, including twice this year.