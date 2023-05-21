Letter: Tourism, military deserve our support

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Why is there an attack on tourism recently? Tourism is the lifeblood of Hawaii’s economy. Yet every day there seems to be a new initiative to severely limit the visitors to our island who keep that economy flourishing. For example:

The governor supports a $50 cover charge for visitors. This is in addition to the fees at some sites, such as Diamond Head and Hanauma Bay. So much for the aloha spirit.

There are calls to restrict tour buses from some of the most iconic attractions. I’m sure tourists will have no problem seeing the Blowhole or Makapuu Lookout from the bus as it rolls slowly by. Others want to restrict businesses from operating at the beaches. I’m not sure where else one would learn to surf or paddle board.

Despite the debacle at Red Hill, the military remains a vital part of our community. Additionally, they are not just members of the military. They are our neighbors, friends and families.

Nobody denies the need to protect our lands and environment for future generations. But these Machiavellian methods are what should be restricted.

Thomas Sousa

Waikiki

