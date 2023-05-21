comscore Letter: Tourism, military deserve our support | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Tourism, military deserve our support

Why is there an attack on tourism recently? Tourism is the lifeblood of Hawaii’s economy. Yet every day there seems to be a new initiative to severely limit the visitors to our island who keep that economy flourishing. For example: Read more

