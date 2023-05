Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Bearplane!”

By Deborah Underwood

Follow a bear cub and his mom as they make their way through a busy airport and the cub’s first plane ride. A cheerful, reassuring go-to for little ones preparing for their first flight.Ages 2-5

“Flubby Will Not Take a Bath”

By J.E. Morris

Flubby the cat does not want to take a bath! Will his owner manage to give this fussy feline a bath? Ages 6-8

“Numb to This: Memoir of a Mass Shooting”

By Kindra Neely

Author Kindra Neely recounts her journey to healing after surviving a mass shooting during her first year of college. Ages 12 and up