Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Family members, friends and volunteers continue to search for an 85-year-old Ewa Beach man who has been missing since Monday. Read more

Family members, friends and volunteers continue to search for an 85-year-old Ewa Beach man who has been missing since Monday.

Francisco Pangelinan, who suffers from dementia but is fit enough to walk several miles, was last known to be in the parking lot of the Kapolei Home Depot around 2:30 p.m. Monday, according to a Honolulu CrimeStoppers bulletin. He was possibly seen in the area of Renton Road and Kapolei Parkway around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

His family said he went to Home Depot to buy lightbulbs and his car was found there that same day, but Pangelinan could not be located. His daughter, Patricia Arde, told Hawaii News Now that because he has wandered in the past, his family put a tracking device on his vehicle and recently added one to his wallet. However, they’ve since learned he had taken the tracker out of his wallet and left it in his car.

Pangelinan, a Chamorro and U.S. Army veteran, is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 137 pounds and has gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing an olive green T-shirt, beige shorts, slippers and glasses.

His family is asking anyone with information on Pangelinan’s whereabouts to call 911.