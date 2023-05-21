comscore Legislature criticized for ‘wild spending binge’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Legislature criticized for ‘wild spending binge’

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.

The Legislature earlier this month approved spending state tax revenue in the next fiscal year beyond an “expenditure ceiling” by about $1.6 billion, or 16%. Read more

