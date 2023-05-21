comscore Oahu crime numbers drop in 2022, HPD says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu crime numbers drop in 2022, HPD says

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:54 a.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER

    STAR-ADVERTISER

  • STAR-ADVERTISER

    STAR-ADVERTISER

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu Police Department statistics for 2022 show declines in seven of the eight major violent and property offense categories.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu Police Department statistics for 2022 show declines in seven of the eight major violent and property offense categories.

“Hot spots” policing and community involvement are among the factors responsible for a drop in major crimes on Oahu last year, according to local law enforcement officials. Read more

Previous Story
Health risks from COVID are not over, Hawaii doctor says

Scroll Up