comscore David Shapiro: When diving in the Capitol trash, look out for weasels | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Volcanic Ash

David Shapiro: When diving in the Capitol trash, look out for weasels

  • By David Shapiro, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  • COURTESY PHOTO Donovan Dela Cruz

    COURTESY PHOTO

    Donovan Dela Cruz

SB 1543 gave qualified challengers a fighting chance to compete, and this seemed to be the year; the jailing of Sen. J. Kalani English and Rep. Ty Cullen shocked legislators into at least acting like they took corruption seriously. Read more

Previous Story
Health risks from COVID are not over, Hawaii doctor says

Scroll Up