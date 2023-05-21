Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan closes the show with another NCAA trip
Andre Ilagan earned the Big West’s automatic berth in the NCAA Men’s Singles Championship as the conference’s highest ranked player. Ilagan enters the tournament at No. 65 in the nation.
Hawaii men’s tennis player Andre Ilagan shares a laugh with head coach Joel Kusnierz.
