Hawaii’s Andre Ilagan closes the show with another NCAA trip

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:53 a.m.
  Andre Ilagan earned the Big West's automatic berth in the NCAA Men's Singles Championship as the conference's highest ranked player. Ilagan enters the tournament at No. 65 in the nation.

    COURTESY BIG WEST

    Andre Ilagan earned the Big West’s automatic berth in the NCAA Men’s Singles Championship as the conference’s highest ranked player. Ilagan enters the tournament at No. 65 in the nation.

  Hawaii men's tennis player Andre Ilagan shares a laugh with head coach Joel Kusnierz.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / 2022

    Hawaii men’s tennis player Andre Ilagan shares a laugh with head coach Joel Kusnierz.

A journey that began on the courts at Kalakaua District Park will lead Andre Ilagan to Orlando, Fla., and a place in University of Hawaii tennis history. Read more

