Letter: Don’t cut key services for debt ceiling deal

I wholeheartedly agree with the concerns expressed in the letter, “Default on U.S. debt could be catastrophic” (Star-Advertiser, May 17).

It is indeed worrying to witness the recent efforts of U.S. House leadership and U.S. Senate Republicans to implement significant cuts to crucial programs such as education, food assistance, housing and other essential initiatives. These programs serve as lifelines for millions of individuals, meeting their basic needs and providing vital support. It is disheartening to witness these cuts being proposed in exchange for raising the debt ceiling.

I sincerely hope that President Joe Biden will not yield to these demands but instead explore alternative avenues to raise the debt ceiling without compromising these vital programs.

The potential consequences of these proposed cuts are particularly alarming for my students. They already face challenges in maintaining focus and achieving academic success. With reduced access to food assistance and increased stress levels, their ability to thrive will be further hindered.

Sarah Miller

University City, Mo.

