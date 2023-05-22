Letter: Most wouldn’t stand for 2:30 a.m. trash pickups

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Imagine Mayor Rick Blangiardi making this announcement: “Trash pickup by the City and County of Honolulu will no longer commence at 6 a.m. The new pickup time will be 2:30 a.m.”

If such an announcement were made, nine City Councilmembers would be outraged that they and their families would be subject to such abuse impacting their health and quality of life. They would immediately take action to prevent such an occurrence.

Oahu’s 33 neighborhood boards would forthwith place the issue on their agendas, and pass a resolution to stop the mayor’s action.

The public consensus is that it is a no-brainer that such an early-morning activity should never be allowed.

However, such a reality does exist for some residents because of the activities of private refuse companies that are allowed to operate at any time without any constraints.

The antithesis of aloha is apathy. Everyone has a responsibility to end this abuse.

Carlino Giampolo

Waikiki

