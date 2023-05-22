Letter: Rehab is important, but so are prison facilities

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Prisoner rehabilitation programs and humane prison facilities are not mutually exclusive. Of course incarcerated convicts deserve solid rehabilitation programs — education, drug treatment, job training and more. But they also deserve to be housed in facilities that are not overcrowded and dilapidated.

Some community activists prefer to keep the present jail facility in place in favor of rehab programs, arguing that this would free up funding for other projects. Projects like what? A half-baked new stadium without so much as a roof?

Prisoners are human beings. They deserve to be incarcerated in humane facilities, not crumbling overcrowded cells.

Wray Jose

Manoa

