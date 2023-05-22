Editorial | Letters Letter: Spreading goodness starts with a pebble Today Updated 12:05 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! As we walked to the Hawaii State Library, my husband noticed a bumper sticker that said, “A drop starts a ripple.” Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. As we walked to the Hawaii State Library, my husband noticed a bumper sticker that said, “A drop starts a ripple.” After he told me the metaphor, he changed the saying to, “A pebble starts a ripple,” and that started a conversation to and from the library. Questions like, What is a pebble? Can I be a pebble? Be the first to smile. Be kind. Be humble. Live Aloha. Then I thought that writers of letters to the editor are pebbles that start ripples — how many we will probably never know. As we entered our condo, I took off my walking shoes. My husband followed me and noticed a small pebble on the floor. Deborah Gail Pang Ala Moana EXPRESS YOURSELF The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor. >> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number. >> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813 >> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter Previous Story Editorial: Affordability key to new power grid