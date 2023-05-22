Letter: Spreading goodness starts with a pebble

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

As we walked to the Hawaii State Library, my husband noticed a bumper sticker that said, “A drop starts a ripple.” Read more

As we walked to the Hawaii State Library, my husband noticed a bumper sticker that said, “A drop starts a ripple.” After he told me the metaphor, he changed the saying to, “A pebble starts a ripple,” and that started a conversation to and from the library.

Questions like, What is a pebble? Can I be a pebble? Be the first to smile. Be kind. Be humble. Live Aloha. Then I thought that writers of letters to the editor are pebbles that start ripples — how many we will probably never know.

As we entered our condo, I took off my walking shoes. My husband followed me and noticed a small pebble on the floor.

Deborah Gail Pang

Ala Moana

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter