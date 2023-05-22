Letter: UH should have found local talent for AD

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Can you please find out why the University of Hawaii is hiring somebody from the mainland to be the next athletic director? Read more

Can you please find out why the University of Hawaii is hiring somebody from the mainland to be the next athletic director? Are there not qualified people here, locally, who can fill that position? It makes no sense. I think UH should reconsider hiring Craig Angelos and search statewide for someone who lives here and is qualified.

Make it fair for all who live in this aloha state before you hire out of state and end up paying the other guy to live here. It shows how little faith UH has in the people of Hawaii.

Mokihana Itamura

Kailua

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter