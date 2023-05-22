comscore Bill aims to keep more kupuna eligible for SNAP benefits | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Bill aims to keep more kupuna eligible for SNAP benefits

  • By Mark Ladao mladao@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.

Seniors whose eligibility for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits has been lost or reduced by a recent increase in Social Security benefits could see relief through a bill introduced by Hawaii U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda last week. Read more

Vital Statistics: May 12-18, 2023

