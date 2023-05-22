comscore Funding allows Hawaii Tourism Authority to cover procurements | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Funding allows Hawaii Tourism Authority to cover procurements

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM The Hawaii Tourism Authority said it was able to proceed with today’s awards because it was assured that additional funding can now be made available through a $200 million appropriation to the state Budget and Finance Department. Above, beachgoers enjoyed the Waikiki Beach shoreline Friday.

The Hawaii Tourism Authority is slated to make three major awards today, covering procurement to manage the brands and market Hawaii to the United States and Canada, and to offer support services for destination stewardship. Read more

