Punahou student receives Prudential visionary award
- By Linsey Dower ldower@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:51 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL
Kylee Hamamoto, 17, received the Prudential Emerging Visionaries award at Prudential’s New Jersey headquarters in April for her work in creating the nonprofit WeGo!
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree