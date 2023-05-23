Letter: Christianity bludgeoned by church-state concept

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The term “separation of church and state” has been used to bludgeon the influence of Christianity in the public square.

However, there is no justification for that idea in our law.

The only place where religion is mentioned in our Constitution is in the First Amendment, where it says “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Note that the restriction is placed on government, not on religion.

And the reason it was placed in the First Amendment is because it is our most important freedom to protect.

Government needs to be restricted from imposing any restrictions on religion’s freedom of speech, especially on Christianity, which our Founding Fathers fully supported. And from Christianity they created the most unique system of governance ever formed.

Willis Maeda

Nuuanu

