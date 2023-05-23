Letter: Green, Foley don’t talk about TMT, Natatorium

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

With regard to the Star-Advertiser’s Island Voices commentaries by Gov. Josh Green and retired Judge Dan Foley (“Progress for Hawaii,” May 21): It is regrettable that neither Green nor Foley addressed our two elephants in their reports: the Thirty Meter Telescope on Mauna Kea and the War Memorial Natatorium.

Bill Lofquist

Makiki

