While visiting a Satellite City Hall recently, I noticed signs, available for free, adorned with a graphic of a pistol and the words “Guns Allowed.”

This confused me. I was familiar with Bill 57, which lists “sensitive places” where concealed-carry is strictly prohibited. Although not included on this list of mostly public spaces, a separate clause in the bill also prohibits concealed-carry in private businesses — with one important exception. If the owner posts a sign, stating “Guns Allowed,” the ordinance is circumvented, and a person carrying a concealed gun is allowed on the premises. This explains the signs I saw.

However, it does raise some questions. Why would anyone place such a sign in the window of their business? Who wants to attract a gun-toting customer? And why would the city make the prohibition voluntary? The answer, I think, is this: If an owner puts up the “Guns Allowed” sign, it means the owner herself can carry a concealed weapon, too. Such a sign, therefore, is not an invitation. It’s a warning.

Kevin O’Leary

Kalihi Valley

