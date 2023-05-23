Letter: Vacancy tax will wreck home values of residents

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The whacko City Council idea of raising taxes on empty houses to “help the homeless” makes as much sense as taxing empty hotel rooms to help the tourists (“Panel reviews measure to increase Honolulu housing,” Star- Advertiser, May 18) . Read more

The whacko City Council idea of raising taxes on empty houses to “help the homeless” makes as much sense as taxing empty hotel rooms to help the tourists (“Panel reviews measure to increase Honolulu housing,” Star- Advertiser, May 18). Or raising taxes on grocery stores to reduce the price of carrots.

The truth is our amateur-hour politicians are being asked again to wreck our home values so real estate developers can make more money. That’s it.

The mere mention of fines on homeowners of $25,000 per day has already dropped the value of all homes on Oahu. So the value of your home goes down, and the Council members will make up the difference by raising your property taxes. Again.

Walter Wright

Kaneohe

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter