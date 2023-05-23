comscore Letter: Vacancy tax will wreck home values of residents | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: Vacancy tax will wreck home values of residents

The whacko City Council idea of raising taxes on empty houses to “help the homeless” makes as much sense as taxing empty hotel rooms to help the tourists (“Panel reviews measure to increase Honolulu housing,” Star- Advertiser, May 18). Read more

