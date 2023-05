Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

It’s National Safe Boating Week, prime time to remind islanders to navigate Hawaii’s waters safely, and be prepared for emergencies. Tip: Don’t leave shore without life preservers at the ready. Read more

It’s National Safe Boating Week, prime time to remind islanders to navigate Hawaii’s waters safely, and be prepared for emergencies. Tip: Don’t leave shore without life preservers at the ready.

A perk for boaters: The U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary is offering free vessel inspections through Friday, whether at a boater’s home or trailer site or at a marina, dock or ramp, from kayaks to yachts; go to safetyseal.net.

Boaters must also navigate with attention to the safety of wildlife and watery environments. For information on protected marine life in Hawaii and guidelines for boaters, go to 808ne.ws/MarineProtect.