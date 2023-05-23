comscore COVID outbreak at Hilo nursing home includes 93 cases, 1 death | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

COVID outbreak at Hilo nursing home includes 93 cases, 1 death

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

A recent COVID-19 outbreak at a Hilo nursing home has resulted in 93 cases and one death, according to the state Department of Health. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kupu and Hawaiian Telcom

Scroll Up