comscore Hawaiian Electric renegotiates renewable energy contracts | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Electric renegotiates renewable energy contracts

  • By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Hawaiian Electric on Monday announced it had renegotiated three of four existing renewable energy contracts at fixed rates on Hawaii island. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Kupu and Hawaiian Telcom

Scroll Up