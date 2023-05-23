comscore Man allegedly tried to lure boy and girl into sex | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Man allegedly tried to lure boy and girl into sex

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.

A Honolulu man is in federal custody after he was arrested Thursday by agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation for allegedly trying to lure two kids into a sexual relationship. Read more

