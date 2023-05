Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Kupu, a youth-focused conservation and sustainability nonprofit, has added three people to its leadership team:

>> Darcie Yukimura joins the team as vice president of philanthropy. She joined Kupu in 2021 as a board member. Prior to Kupu, Yukimura worked at the Hawaii Community Foundation for nearly 15 years, completing her service as vice president of philanthropy.

>> Katrina Ogata now serves as Kupu’s vice president. Ogata is being promoted from her role as director of impact. She has over 15 years of experience in the nonprofit and education sectors. She joined Kupu’s team in 2007 as a program coordinator.

>> Tania Ginoza has joined the team as vice president of accounting. Ginoza has over 30 years of experience in accounting. Prior to joining Kupu, she was chief financial officer at Honolulu Museum of Art.

Hawaiian Telcom has promoted veteran marketing executive Jamie Kawamoto to vice president-brand marketing. Kawamoto has been with Hawaiian Telcom for the past decade. She previously served as executive director-marketing communications. Before joining Hawaiian Telcom in 2013, Kawamoto held leadership roles at Honolulu­-based Tetris Online and Avatar Reality and held marketing leadership positions at Walmart.com, Mattel and PlayStation.

