Public encouraged to donate lei ahead of Memorial Day ceremony | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Public encouraged to donate lei ahead of Memorial Day ceremony

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM The 72nd Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony will take place Monday morning at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl.

The City and County of Honolulu and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs will present the 72nd Mayor’s Memorial Day Ceremony at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl on Monday at 8:30 a.m., and city officials are seeking donations of fresh lei and hosting lei-making workshops to adorn the graves at Punchbowl and at Hawaii Veterans Cemetery in Kaneohe. Read more

On the Move: Kupu and Hawaiian Telcom

