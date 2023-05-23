comscore ‘Iolani alumna Chow qualifies for U.S. Women’s Open | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

‘Iolani alumna Chow qualifies for U.S. Women’s Open

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:19 a.m.
  • JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM Marissa Chow earned a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open by winning a playoff in Monday’s qualifier at the Oahu Country Club.

    JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Marissa Chow earned a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open by winning a playoff in Monday’s qualifier at the Oahu Country Club.

Marissa Chow stood 4 feet away from a trip to Pebble Beach. When her birdie putt on Oahu Country Club’s second hole circled the rim of the cup and fell, she took a moment to consider just how far she’d come to return to the U.S. Women’s Open. Read more

Previous Story
Scoreboard – May 23, 2023

Scroll Up