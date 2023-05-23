‘Iolani alumna Chow qualifies for U.S. Women’s Open
- By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:19 a.m.
-
JASON KANESHIRO / JKANESHIRO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Marissa Chow earned a spot in the U.S. Women’s Open by winning a playoff in Monday’s qualifier at the Oahu Country Club.
