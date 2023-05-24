comscore 1 dead in Waialua building fire | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
1 dead in Waialua building fire

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:24 pm
One person died in a building fire in Waialua today, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

Honolulu police, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the fire in the 69-200 block of Au Street at about 12:10 p.m.

Police have closed the road between Aweoweo and Apuhihi streets.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.

