1 dead in Waialua building fire

One person died in a building fire in Waialua today, the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said.

Honolulu police, firefighters and EMS personnel responded to the fire in the 69-200 block of Au Street at about 12:10 p.m.

Police have closed the road between Aweoweo and Apuhihi streets.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated when additional information becomes available.