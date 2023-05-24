Column: Iam Tongi strikes winning key of aloha

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Iam Tongi’s “American Idol” win is a triumph for Hawaii and humanity. After experiencing Iam’s first audition covering “Monsters” on YouTube about 100 days ago, I found myself wiping away tears. As a new father with an 8-month-old first son, it gave me all the feels. Big time. I really felt Iam’s story: a loving son hurting after losing his dad who inspired his singing journey, responding to the call to courageously honor him, and finding healing. My two immediate thoughts: 1) “He’s going to win ‘American Idol’”; and 2) “He’s like Bruddah IZ’s reincarnation!” Well, I’m now at least correct on the first thought, and the debate remains open on the second.

Iam used his heavenly voice to dose musical medicine, and equally important, remained consistent in character — authentic, humble, kind, joyful. It struck a universal chord that vibrated globally with tens of millions of people. Twenty-first-century technology enabled Iam’s songs to soar through speakers on TVs, laptops and mobile devices, as his story, sounds and infectious smile fulfilled judge Lionel Richie’s encouraging prediction: “You take this into the world, and you’re going to fracture some souls.” Who could remain untouched by Iam’s story and spirit of aloha?

For me, Iam’s journey evoked lessons from the late Pono Shim, a mentor and “an inspirational storyteller, teacher, spiritualist and leader in economic development” (quoting from an April 10, 2022, Star-Advertiser obituary). I always found it so interesting when Pono used YouTube music videos in our Zoom meetings to teach the deep wisdom of aloha. He’d screen-share Keala Settle’s “This Is Me” or “The Lion King” Broadway cast’s “Circle of Life.” Like a sports analyst dissecting game film, he’d commentate, “Wait for it … wait for it … There!” He’d point at that pivotal moment when there was an invisible yet palpable shift energetically.

Iam’s story is a grand case in that transformational point Pono urged us to notice: the point when an inaudible fracturing of individual souls leads spontaneously to a resounding harmonization of a single collective soul. It’s the moment when everyone in the room revels in the reality of lokahi — the unbrokenness that always is — as all ages, races, cultures and faiths can dance and sing together as one world ohana.

Between treatments during his brave battle with cancer, Pono hopefully shared, “Let’s bring the band together. And let’s go and make music.” As communities everywhere rejoice in Iam’s victory, I’d like to believe Pono, Iam’s dad (Rodney), and all our ancestors are enjoying this beautiful concert just as much, too. And I think they’d wisely suggest: Iam has won “American Idol”; now it’s time to keep the music playing.

In 1962, Aunty Pilahi Paki, Pono’s teacher and “a holder of Hawaii secrets,” shared her bold prophecy: “that in the 21st century, the world will search for peace, and they’ll look to Hawaii … because Hawaii has the key, and that key is Aloha.” Hawaii crowning its first “American Idol” in 2023 is a somewhat surprising and undoubtedly significant moment of progress toward that prophecy. At this time in history, humanity is indeed looking at Hawaii and searching for peace.

My invitation to you is to listen to a song of Iam’s then take a moment of pause to celebrate, contemplate and create your key of aloha — your gift to the world.

Mahalo nui loa to Iam, the village who raised him, and all those who supported him before and during his “American Idol” journey. Collectively, the brightest spotlight was shone on the most broadcasted of stages to illuminate Hawaii. Hawaii — more than a place, but a paradise on Earth where aloha lives. Yessah!

Bronson Chang, a fourth-generation kamaaina, is co-founder of Uncle Clay’s House of Pure Aloha and HOPA Together.