Column: Iam Tongi strikes winning key of aloha
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Iam Tongi strikes winning key of aloha

  • By Bronson Chang
  • Today
  • Updated 7:43 p.m.
  Iam Tongi of Kahuku took home the "American Idol" title for 2023.

    ABC

    Iam Tongi of Kahuku took home the “American Idol” title for 2023.

Iam Tongi’s “American Idol” win is a triumph for Hawaii and humanity. After experiencing Iam’s first audition covering “Monsters” on YouTube about 100 days ago, I found myself wiping away tears. Read more

