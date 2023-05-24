Letter: Talk about debt never includes military budget

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Am I the only one who thinks it’s ironic that President Joe Biden was in Hiroshima trying to support another war, then having to rush home to deal with our $31 trillion debt? Cuts to Social Security and food stamps are being discussed, but the enormous military budget is never mentioned.

Regina Gregory

Makiki

