Letter: To save money, don't buy Bezos' spaceships

One budget cut among many others that may help save Social Security so seniors can continue to survive on Earth: Don't pay Jeff Bezos $3.4 billion to send spaceships to the moon!

Julie T. Chiya
Makiki