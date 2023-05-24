comscore Letter: To save money, don’t buy Bezos’ spaceships | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Letter: To save money, don’t buy Bezos’ spaceships

One budget cut among many others that may help save Social Security so seniors can continue to survive on Earth: Don’t pay Jeff Bezos $3.4 billion to send spaceships to the moon! Read more

