Mixed signals over COVID-19 are confusing. Lately, the public health emergency has ended, with other alarms muted. Example: Fewer clinical settings are requiring masks now.

On the other hand, there’s the recent outbreak with 93 cases at Life Care Center of Hilo, a nursing home. One leading advocate, Dr. Scott Miscovich, said on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s “Spotlight Hawaii” webcast that this underscores how much kupuna still need protection. To those close to the vulnerable: Masking up still works.