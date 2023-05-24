Off The News: Letting bond appropriations lapse

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The City & County of Honolulu might allow more than $200 million in City Council-approved bond appropriations for affordable housing and related projects to lapse on June 30; that’s led to a mixed reaction. Council Chairman Tommy Waters says a failure to move forward on affordable housing is “incredibly concerning,” but the city responds that it must apply due diligence before taking on debt.

Some of the bond moneys available may be encumbered in time, city Managing Director Michael Formby said — but in at least one case, relating to a transit-oriented development project along the rail line, the administration will sit out this round and try for bonds tailored to the project in 2024.