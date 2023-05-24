comscore Editorial: Handi-Van needs to upgrade service | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Handi-Van needs to upgrade service

Honolulu’s Handi-Van system has been on a bumpy ride of its own for more than 20 years — with vehicles often driven far past recommended age and mileage limits, too few vans to meet rider demand, and a dispatch system that is alarmingly outdated and inadequate. Read more

