‘Bun’ in a million

May is officially National Hamburger Month, with May 28 being National Hamburger Day. If you’re craving something meaty, check out these flavorful options.

Chubbies Burgers

This Kaimuki shop’s most popular burger is its Classic 50s burger. It features a housemade potato bun, premium smashed beef patty, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and the business’s signature 50s sauce.

Call 808-291-7867 or visit chubbiesburgers.com.

Ruth’s Chris Steak House

With locations in both Waikiki and Kakaako, Ruth’s Chris Steak House recently introduced a lunch menu (available Fridays only in Kakaako and Fridays-Saturdays in Waikiki). Ruth’s cheeseburger is a popular option and lunch exclusive. It features freshly ground beef, choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion. Pro tip: Make your burger more gourmet by adding bacon and an egg.

Visit ruthschris.com.

Carl Ojisan Burger Shop

Carl Ojisan Burger Shop (747 Amana St.) recently opened in Honolulu (in the former New Shilawon Korean Restaurant spot).

The smash burger menu is currently limited to three options: The One, Kaheka Smash (blend of grass-fed beef and spicy Portuguese sausage topped with onions and yellow mustard) and the Classic Cheeseburger (grass-fed beef, pickles, onions and special sauce). The One is the most popular and features Snake River Farms 100% premium American wagyu beef, tomato bacon jam, blue cheese, American cheese, onions, jalapeño and special sauce.

Add a basket of crinkle-cut fries on the side to complete your meal.

Follow the biz on Instagram (@carl_og3_ojisan).

Kona Brewing Co.

Located in Koko Marina Center, Kona Brewing Co. (7192 Kalanianaole Hwy.) is known for its robust beer collection, along with mouthwatering pupu, pizzas and burgers.

Its burger patties are made of a premium blend of chuck, New York, sirloin, rib-eye and even tenderloin cuts that are chargrilled and placed on locally baked brioche buns.

The Paniolo burger is the eatery’s take on the Western bacon cheese-burger. It features house-made black sand barbecue sauce made with Kona Brewing Co.’s Black Sand Porter. The Koko Burger, a twist on a cheeseburger, is also popular.

Call 808-396-5662 or visit konabrewinghawaii.com.

Stripsteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant

The ‘Holo Holo’ Burger and fries is a bar exclusive at StripSteak, A Michael Mina Restaurant (2330 Kalakaua Ave.), only available during the restaurant’s happy hour from 5 to 6 p.m. It includes spicy onions, American cheese, pickles and a secret sauce.

Call 808-896-2545.

The Hall by Beer Lab HI

The HALL by Beer Lab HI (98-1005 Moanalua Road), located in Pearlridge Center, offers great food to pair with its featured beers. Its wagyu cheeseburger — wagyu beef patty, Muenster and cheddar cheeses, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, sweet relish and aioli on a brioche bun served with fries — is a crowd favorite.

Call 808-762-0027 or visit beerlabhi.com.

Teddy’s Bigger Burgers

Teddy’s Bigger Burgers (various locations) offers a variety of burgers — single, double, triple and veggie options — along with specialty burgers with local names. Choose from the Kilauea — bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy onion rings and Kilauea fire barbecue sauce — Volcano and Western burgers, to name a few.

If you’re extra hungry, go for the Kanak Attack. This triple threat features a mountain of toppings, including cheddar cheese, bacon, avocado, hash brown patty and onion rings.

Visit teddysbb.com.

The Counter Kahala

The Counter Kahala (4211 Waialae Ave. Ste. E-1) is known for its extensive burger menu. Its 1/3-pound burgers are made with 100% all-natural Angus beef that’s responsibly raised and cooked to order.

The most popular choice is aptly named The Counter Burger — all-natural Angus beef patty, provolone, tomatoes, lettuce blend, sautéed mushrooms, fried onion strings and garlic aioli in a brioche bun.

Call 808-739-5100.

Seven Brothers Burgers

Family oriented business Seven Brothers Burgers (various locations) is known for its handcrafted burgers and colorful sides. All burgers come with lettuce, grilled onions, tomato and the business’s signature house sauce.

Popular choices include Paniolo — giant homemade onion rings, grilled pineapple, bacon and melted American cheese in barbecue and house sauces — and the Max Burger, which includes grilled mushrooms, bacon and melted Swiss cheese in mushroom madness sauce.

Visit sevenbrothersburgers.com.

The Daley

Located in Honolulu’s historic Chinatown, The Daley (1110 Nuuanu Ave.) offers options like its signature Daley burger

— Hawaii grass-fed beef smash patty with house sauce, cheese and grilled onions on a toasted potato bun — Double Down and Beyond Burger (plant-based smash patty). Add classic crinkle-cut fries on the side if you want something extra.

Visit thedaleyburger.com.