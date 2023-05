Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Aloun Farms announces the return of its Ewa Sweet Festival, which will take place 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. June 17-18. Attendees can enjoy all-day entertainment, local food and crafts vendors, free hayrides, a petting zoo, pony rides and other keiki activities, as well as Ewa Sweet farmers’ market, access to 10 acres of farmland and free ice cream from event sponsor, Meadow Gold Hawaii.

There will be live cooking demonstrations with Fig & Ginger chef Yim Kwok and Waipahu High School culinary students. Additionally, ohana can participate in workshops at the keiki garden and will receive Aloun Farm seedlings of herbs, peppers and onion, and free tips and crop care information on how to transplant them into their home gardens.

Admission is $5 per person and includes parking. Keiki 2 years old and under have free admission. For more information, visit alounfarms.com.

L&L arrives in Waikiki

L&L Hawaiian Barbecue opens its brand new location at Royal Hawaiian Center — the only location in Waikiki. Guests will enjoy the same full L&L menu, including popular dishes such as the barbecue mix plate, loco moco, chicken katsu and fresh Spam musubi.

Founded as L&L Dairy in 1952, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue has evolved into the most popular Hawaiian cuisine franchise worldwide. There are more than 200 L&L Hawaiian Barbecue restaurants in Hawaii, California, Washington, Nevada, Arizona, Colorado, Oregon, Utah, Texas, New York, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia and Japan.

For more info, visit hawaiianbarbecue.com.

A brand-new burger

The Counter, located in Kahala Mall, has released its summer seasonal items that are now available through July 31.

The burrata burger showcases an all-natural Angus beef patty with creamy burrata cheese, roasted tomatoes, peppery arugula, sliced red onions and a drizzle of balsamic fig glaze on a toasted brioche bun, and served with a side of housemade garlic aioli.

Those looking for a lighter dish can try the burrata salad. It features burrata cheese, roasted tomatoes and red onions served atop arugula, drizzled with olive oil and a balsamic fig glaze.

For dessert, be sure to get the tiramisu shake that blends vanilla bean ice cream with tiramisu syrup to perfection, served in a mocha syrup-drizzled glass and topped with ladyfingers, whipped cream and a dusting of cocoa powder.

Call 808-739-5100 or visit thecounter.com/stores/honolulu/32009.

Swordfish sensation

Swordfish has become a staple for chef Nico Chaize’s menu at Nico’s Pier 38. He buys the fish from Honolulu Fish Auction, using it for popular dishes at his restaurant, such as the fish and chips.

Chaize shares his recipe for an Italian panko swordfish.

Ingredients:

• 2 steak portion of swordfish (7 ounces each)

• 1 cup panko, fresh oregano, salt and pepper

• 8-ounce can whole San Marzano tomatoes

• 8-ounce can tomato juice

• 1 cup white wine

• Fresh basil

• 3 cups of heavy cream

• 1 yellow onion (chopped)

• 6 garlic cloves (chopped)

• Olive oil

• Butter

To make sauce:

In a saucepan, sauté onion, garlic and butter. Cook for 2-3 minutes. Deglaze with white wine and reduce. Add whole tomatoes with juice. Cook at low heat for 20-30 minutes. Season with salt and white pepper. Add handful of basil leaves. Add heavy cream and cook for an extra 15 minutes. Remove from heat; use hand blender to blend until smooth.

To make swordfish:

In a food processor, blend panko, oregano, salt and pepper. Coat the swordfish on both sides without any batter. Add 1/2 butter and 1/2 olive oil to a non-stick pan. Cook fish in pan until medium rare on the inside. Serve with the sauce.