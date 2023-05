Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Those cutting carbs could consider turning a squash into noodles. Served with a fresh tomato-mushroom sauce, these pretty yellow noodles are a light alternative to pasta.

Summer squash — also called yellow or golden squash — is similar to green or golden zucchini. Either color of zucchini may be substituted.

To turn your squash into a pasta substitute, cook a whole squash until tender, then cut it in half and run a fork along the length of the squash, using the tines to strip the inner flesh into thin noodles.

Ingredients:

• 2 yellow squash, about 1 pound total

• 1/4 cup olive oil

• 2 medium tomatoes, about 1 pound total, diced

• 10 button mushrooms, diced

• 18 basil leaves, chopped

• 1/4 cup tomato paste

• 3 tablespoons sugar, or more to taste

• Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions:

Place whole squash into a pot of water and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer until soft.

Cut squash in half lengthwise and use the tines of a fork to strip out the ~ esh into noodle-like strips. Set aside.

Heat olive oil in a pan; add tomatoes, mushrooms and basil. Stir in tomato paste, sugar, salt and pepper. Cook over medium heat about 5 minutes to make a thick sauce. Taste and adjust seasonings.

Serve sauce over squash. Garnish with more basil leaves, if desired.

Serves 2.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving (not including salt to taste): 430 calories, 28 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 300 mg sodium, 44 g carbohydrate, 5 g fiber, 35 g sugar, 8 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.