Top-notch tapas

  • By Nadine Kam
  • Today
  • Updated 1:43 p.m.
  • Australian wagyu ($58) served at El Cielo. PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
  • Bacon-wrapped dates stuffed with blue cheese (two for $6). PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
  • Potato and cod fritters buñuelos ($7). PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
  • It’s not a Spanish restaurant without seafood paella ($33). PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
  • Spanish octopus ($20). PHOTO BY NADINE KAM
  • Creamy chicken liver pâté served with a housemade baguette ($12). PHOTO BY NADINE KAM

In one of the most exciting openings I’ve seen in a while, Gushiken is now ensconced in a space of his own, free to create the menu of his dreams at El Cielo in Waikiki, the only authentic tapas restaurant we’ve ever seen here. Read more

