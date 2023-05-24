Man, 95, reunites with paramedics who saved his life
By Mia Anzalone manzalone@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:55 p.m.
CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
A Honolulu Emergency Medical Services crew reunited with 95-year-old Alan Kagawa, center, who was playing pool when he stopped breathing and they came to his aid. With him are Kenneth Faria, left, Summer Artaud, Eugene Hatakeyama and Jason Moses.
Alan Kagawa and his daughter, Kathy Mizusawa, showed their appreciation during the reunion Tuesday with the EMS crew.
Alan Kagawa offered a gift to EMS supervisor Jason Moses.
Alan Kagawa waited for the reunion celebration to begin Tuesday with his daughter, Kathy Mizusawa, and granddaughter Kara Mizusawa.